Tiger set to play host again at Bahamas invitational

Tiger Woods during a press conference at the practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis August 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, Sept 13 — Tiger Woods announced plans to compete in his invitational-only Bahamas tournament, with India-based Hero Motor Corp renewing sponsorship for the Hero World Challenge.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, shared ninth at the par-72 Albany layout last December to begin a successful comeback season from spinal fusion surgery at the event.

This year, Woods has six top-six finishes, including a runner-up effort at last month's PGA Championship and a share of sixth at July's British Open.

But he still has not won any title in five years and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.

Woods announced the sponsorship extension and said he would again host a world-class 18-player event at the 7,302-yard Albany course from November 29-December 2.

“The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world's best golfers year after year,” Woods said. “We are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany.”

The 72-hole event offers US$3.5 million (RM14.5 million) in prize money, US$1 million to the winners, and world ranking points. — AFP