Booking.com treats chocoholics to a life-sized chocolate cottage

Book a stay in a genuine chocolate cottage at Booking.com. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 13 — Reservations for an 18-square-meter cottage made entirely from chocolate will open on the accommodation giant's website, September 19 and 26. This home sweet home is designed and made by Jean-Luc Decluzeau and is located on the outskirts of Paris, France.

Chocoholics could see one of their wildest dreams come true, as Booking.com is offering them the opportunity to experience life in a world made entirely from their favorite sweet treat. The accommodation platform has joined forces with artisan chocolatier, Jean-Luc Decluzeau, who has designed and manufactured a small house with everything guests could need to spend a comfortable night. The chocolatier, known for his collaboration with the Belgian chocolate firm Leonidas, has form when it comes to creating chocolate masterpieces, wowing visitors to the French capital's Salon du Chocolat chocolate industry trade fair with chocolate reproductions of Parisian monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palais Garnier opera house. His sculptures never fail to impress visitors with their size, which speaks volumes about the hours of work that go into creating such detailed masterpieces.

Some 1.5 tonnes of chocolate were used to build this 18 sqm cottage, which sleeps four. Guests will feel perfectly at home in this chocolate wonderland, which has nothing to envy of a real cottage, with features such as a kitchen and a fireplace. The cottage even has a garden, with a white chocolate duck pond and a chocolate flower bed. Thankfully, the experience won't just be a life-sized temptation for chocoholics, as guests will be able to tuck into certain objects during their stay.

The chocolate cottage is located in L'Orangerie Ephémère in the gardens of the Cité de la Céramique in Sèvres, on the outskirts of Paris. Reservations open at 10am on September 19 and 26 at www.booking.com, for the nights of October 5 and 6 respectively, costing €50 (RM241) per night.

Those who don't manage to book a stay can visit the chocolate cottage during an open afternoon, held October 7. — AFP-Relaxnews