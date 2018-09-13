Sprawling integrated resort destination to open in Maldives in 2019

Crossroads Maldives is being developed by Thailand's Singha Estate and is slated to open early 2019. — AFP pic

MALE, Sept 13 — An ambitious project in the Maldives that will turn a chain of nine islands into the largest leisure and lifestyle destination in the area will open to its first guests in early 2019.

New details have emerged on the opening of Crossroads Maldives, a destination that will feature eight hotels and resorts, 11,000 square meters of retail space, cultural centre, spa and the first luxury marina for yachts in the Maldives.

The Marina @Crossroads Maldives will feature 30 berths where yacht owners can drop anchor, an 800-meter long beachfront, culture and marine centers and wellness spa.

Dining options will include foreign outposts of Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi, two restaurants from Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa that are on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants lists.

Hotel brands that will open on the islands include the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and Curio Collection in the Maldives by Hilton.

The destination is a 15-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport and the capital city of Male.

Crossroads Maldives is being developed by Thailand's Singha Estate and is slated to open early 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews