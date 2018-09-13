Dick Advocaat to coach Dutch club Utrecht

Then Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat is seen during a training session in Aberdeen November 9, 2017. ― Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Sept 12 — Veteran journeyman coach Dick Advocaat has given a verbal agreement to join Dutch top-flight outfit Utrecht, the club said yesterday.

The 70-year-old had success at Glasgow Rangers and led Zenith Saint Petersburg to the 2008 Uefa Cup and has also managed Belgium, the Netherlands, South Korea and Russia at the national level.

Advocaat, who played for Utrecht in his final season as a midfielder in 1983-84, succeeds Jean-Paul de Jong who was fired last week, four games into the current season with just two points in the bag.

Advocaat has had the majority of his success at club level, winning a dozen trophies with 10 clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar, Glasgow Rangers, Borussia Monchengladbach and Zenit.

He also led the Netherlands to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup finals and the semi-finals of Euro 2004 in Portugal. — AFP