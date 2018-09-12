Musician Ramli Salleh dies aged 72

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Musician Ramli Mohamad Salleh died at 72 due to a swollen intestine at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here early this morning.

His elder brother Datuk Johari Mohd Salleh, 78, said, his fifth brother from 11 siblings, died at 2.40am with his family by his side.

“He was admitted to HKL since Monday,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said a prayer was performed on the remains at the HKL surau before the remains were taken home to Melaka and the prayer was performed again at the Bukit Senggeh Mosque.

Johari, a former music director of Radio Television Malaysia and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, said Ramli’s remains were buried at the Bukit Senggeh Islamic Cemetery at 10.15am today. — Bernama