Baby left on pedestrian bridge in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — A baby girl was found in a bag at the pedestrian bridge in Jalan Kampung Pandan off Jalan Imbi here.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said the baby which still had its umbilical cord attached to it, was found by three cleaning contract workers on Sunday.

“They found a black bag on the pedestrian bridge and upon checking found the baby which was wrapped in a batik cloth,” he said in a statement today.

The baby has been taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further examination.

Shaharuddin said the 2.45-kilogramme baby which was born full-term and believed to about 24-hour old, has been warded in the HKL Paediatric Ward before it is handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the investigating officer Inspector Afrizal Aizat Md Ariff at telephone number 012-7883138. — Bernama