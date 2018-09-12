Zakaria no longer FGV director

Zakaria ceased to be a director of the company effective today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — FGV Holdings Bhd Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad has ceased to be a director of the company effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the agri-business firm said the cessation took effect on FGV receiving a letter from its special shareholder the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), today withdrawing its nomination of Zakaria as a government-appointed director in implementing FGV’s new constitution, which was approved by FGV shareholders on June 28.

The cessation is in accordance to Clause 89(3) of the constitution, which states that the government-appointed director will cease to be a director on the withdrawal of his nomination.

Among Zakaria’s current positions in other organisations are Vice Chairman of Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia, alternate member of Malaysia Palm Oil Board, council member of University Malaysia Kelantan’s Action Group for Entrepreneurship (AGE), and an advisor to Mobile Food Trucks and Street Food Association, Malaysia.

The latest board change followed last week’s appointment of two new FGV independent directors — Bursa Malaysia’s former Chief Executive Officer Datuk Yusli Mohamed Yusoff and Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd board member Datin Hoi Lai Ping. — Bernama