Education Minister to look into increasing allowance for teachers

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Education Ministry has vowed to look into and speed up the process of increasing teachers’ living allowances to curb the shortage currently faced by the ministry.

“We are aware of the problem, and the increase in allowances is currently being considered.

“The ministry has to consider the country’s economic situation before making any decisions, but hopefully, it (the increase) will be given soon,” Education Minister Maszlee Malik said during a press conference here this evening.

This comes after Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching announced that a special committee had been set up to study ways to tackle the shortage of teachers, especially in Johor, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak.

She cited the high cost of living and schools located in the interior as among the reasons for the lack of teachers in the four states.

Teo added the situation was currently under control, but stressed that a solution is urgently needed, with an increase in teachers’ allowance as one of the options being considered.