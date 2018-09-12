BN to meet soon on PD by-election, says deputy chairman

Negri Sembilan PAS commissioner Mustaffa Daharun also said the party’s top leadership will decide whether it will continue its cooperation with BN in facing the by-election. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, Sept 12 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will be calling a meeting soon to decide whether the coalition should field a candidate for the Port Dickson (previous name Teluk Kemang), said its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“If the top leadership agrees, all views will be considered including from the state liaison committee and also the division before deciding who is the qualified and credible to represent BN in the by-election,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, issued the statement in response the the announcement by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, that the incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah was vacating the seat with immediate effect to pave the way for PKR president elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest it in the latter’s bid to get back in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan PAS commissioner Mustaffa Daharun said the party would deliberate whether it would be fielding a candidate or not at PAS’ Muktamar (annual general assembly) in Kuala Terengganu this weekend.

He said the top leadership would decide whether it would continue its cooperation with its ally BN in facing the by-election. — Bernama