Baby found wrapped in plastic at Larkin Bus Terminal

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — A baby boy believed to be newborn, was found wrapped in plastic at an empty stall on the first floor of the Larkin Bus Terminal near here on Monday evening.

Johor Baru Selatan District Police Chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the baby was found by Indonesian construction worker Danu Subroto, at about 3.30pm, who then called for the police.

“The witness came across the red plastic bag and saw the baby’s hand moving outside it, and found the baby inside.

“Upon checking, a baby boy was found inside the plastic, of undetermined race, who was unclothed except for a blanket and a blouse, and under him was the placenta which was still bloody, wrapped in several pieces of T-shirt,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahurinain said police did not find any documents on the baby, which was healthy and had no physical injuries.

He added that the baby was taken to the An-Nur clinic at the bus terminal for a medical examination.

“Following observation, the baby is believed to have been born less than 24 hours from the time he was found, and is believed to be Indian, based on his dark skin,” Shahurinain said.

The baby has later taken to the Sultan Aminah Hospital for further checks and treatment before it was referred to the Social Welfare Department.

Shahurinain said further investigations found that there were no witnesses who saw the baby being placed at the stall.

“The case is still under investigation. We are calling for the cooperation of anyone with information on the incident and the suspect to immediately inform the police,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for abandonment of a child under 12 years of age. — Bernama