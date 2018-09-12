World’s 1st global Islamic Fintech Summit in KL

The first Global Islamic FinTech Summit (GIFS) is set to take place this September 18 to 19 in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The first Global Islamic FinTech Summit (GIFS) is set to take place this September 18 to 19 in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together major stakeholders from Islamic finance hubs to advance the Islamic fintech industry.

The summit will be organised by Elmangos, a Dubai-based company behind the successful Global Islamic Economy Entrepreneurship Convention (GIEEC), in collaboration with Albaraka Turk Participation Bank, one of the major supporters of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey.

In a press statement today, Elmangos founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Abd Elmohaimen Mansi said: “We realised that during the GIEEC Islamic FinTech panel discussion last year, Islamic fintech had a huge public demand and great potential in contributing to the Islamic digital economy.

“Nonetheless, there is no dedicated platform for further exploration and development. GIFS 2018 will be the platform to engage Islamic economy with fintech.”

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver the opening remarks at the summit, hosted by Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the leading Islamic finance hubs in the world.

GIFS 2018 will highlight the vast potential of Islamic fintech towards catalysing innovation within the Islamic finance industry.

There will be over 400 delegates, 15 international and local media outlets and is supported by leading Islamic financial institutions and organisations. Featured sponsors include Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), MBSB Bank Malaysia and Finterra.

GIFS 2018 will feature keynote sessions showcasing new fintech platforms and panels between regulators, financial institutions and startups covering topics such as Islamic Fintech Overview, Regulatory Frameworks, Blockchain for Islamic Banks, and Key Islamic Financial Hubs.

Meanwhile, CEO of EthisVentures and founder of the Islamic Fintech Alliance, Umar Munshi said: “It’s high time we seriously look at how and why fintech will deeply change many aspects of our lives. Fintech can democratise finance in general.

“Islamic fintech can democratise finance for entire Muslim communities. Fintech can empower communities by creating internal marketplaces and forums for direct trade and transactions.” — Bernama