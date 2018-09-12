Dr Wan Azizah: By-election path for Anwar to return to active politics

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim poses with his wife and daughter during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Sept 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreeing to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat opens the path for him to return to active politics, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The outgoing PKR president said that her husband had been jailed for a total of 11 years and this had caused him to be denied his right to represent the people in the Dewan Rakyat.

“For him to return to active politics, this is the path for him to become an MP in the Dewan Rakyat,” she said when approached by reporters after handing out National Disaster Management Agency aid to Kuala Teriang flood victims here today.

Incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, from PKR, who won the seat in the 14th general election on May 9, in a press conference held PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya earlier today, had announced that he was giving up the seat to pave the way for PKR president-elect Anwar Ibrahim to be elected as an MP.

Dubbed the “PD Move”, it is to facilitate Anwar succeeding Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister. — Bernama