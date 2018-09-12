Oct 12 for mention of Adam Rayqal’s case

Noor Aqilah Abd Rahman attends her hearing at the Selayang Sessions Court July 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Selayang Sessions Court here today set Oct 12 for mention to obtain reports on the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and postmortem of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif, whose body was found in the freezer of a refrigerator at his babysitter’s house last July.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali set the date after deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ain Shafie informed the court that the prosecution had yet to receive the reports.

“There are two more reports not completed, the DNA report and the post-mortem report. For the DNA report, the chemist,” she said and requested the court to give another date for mention to get the reports.

The babysitter, Noor Aqilah Abd Rahman, 33, was in court today, accompanied by a woman. She is represented by lawyer Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff.

Last July 13, Noor Aqilah was charged with two counts of abusing a baby boy, leading to him being injured in the head, and disposing of the body to conceal his death.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On the first charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, Noor Aqilah is accused of, as a person having the care of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif, of having abused him to the extent of causing a head injury. The Act provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

Noor Aqilah, who was previously a cook, is also accused of having disposed of Adam Rayqal’s body with the intention of concealing his death so as to screen herself from the offence. The charge, under Section 201 of the Penal Code, provides for the convicted person to be sentenced to a maximum imprisonment of three years and liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Both the offences were alleged committed at her rented house at Jalan Nakhoda Kiri 3, Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on July 3, 2018.

The media reported on July 3 that Adam Rayqal was reported missing from the house of his babysitter in Batu Caves and that the police found his body in the freezer of a refrigerator at the house late that night.

A post-mortem at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital found that Adam Rayqal had died of brain haemorrhage and he had a skull fracture. — Bernama