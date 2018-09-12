Perak wins two gold medals in judo

PARIT BUNTAR, Sept 12 — Collarbone and left knee injuries did not deter Fatin Izzati Ahmad Rosdi, 21, from winning the first gold medal for Perak in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The second year Diploma in Public Administration student at Universiti Teknologi Mara in Arau, Perlis won the gold medal in judo in the women’s 63 kilogramme (kg) category at the Krian National Type Secondary School Hall here today.

“Actually, I was not sure I could win today because I was injured during practice two days before my competition. But thank god, I was able to win the first gold for Perak and myself,” she said.

The host contingent won the second gold medal in judo event via Najmuddin Samari in the men’s under 55 kg category.

Meanwhile, Terengganu dominated judo’s gold medals by winning three of the seven gold medals contested today.

Terengganu won the gold medals through Muhamamd Izham Harun (men’s under 60 kg); Mohamad Aizul Hilmi Zainudin (men’s under 73 kg) and Nur Ain Hafiezza Amran (women’s over 70 kg) categories.

Johor won two gold medals from Muhammad Haikal Iskandar Halidon and Siti Noor Aisyah Shahabuddin in the men’s under 66 kg and women’s under 70 kg categories, respectively. — Bernama