MAHB records 2.9pc passenger growth in Aug 2018

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) Managing Director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali at a media briefing on Malaysia Airports’ Business Update and 2018 Outlook January 5, 2018. MAHB today recorded a 2.9 per cent y-o-y growth in August 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 11.8 million passengers in August 2018, a 2.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MAHB said international traffic recorded 5.6 million passengers with a 3.2 per cent y-o-y increase, while domestic traffic improved by 2.7 per cent y-o-y to 6.1 million passengers.

On a 12-month basis, the MAHB network of airports registered a five per cent growth with 132 million passengers.

Airports in Malaysia recorded a 0.9 per cent y-o-y growth in August 2018 with 8.5 million passengers.

The international sector increased by 1.0 per cent y-o-y with 4.4 million passengers while the domestic sector increased by 0.8 per cent y-o-y with 4.0 million passengers,

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport passenger traffic posted 8.5 per cent y-o-y growth in August 2018 with 3.3 million passengers.

International passengers at the airport increased by 12 per cent y-o-y to 1.2 million passengers while domestic sector improved by 6.6 per cent y-o-y with 2.1 million passengers.

Total aircraft movements increased by 6.3 per cent y-o-y, with both international and domestic aircraft movements recording 8.4 per cent and 5.0 per cent y-o-y increases, respectively. — Bernama