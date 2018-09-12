Anwar says already informed Dr M of Port Dickson move

Anwar said he will continue to support the prime minister’s leadership in moving the country forward. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he has contacted Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to inform him of the decision to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

Anwar said he will continue to support the prime minister’s leadership in moving the country forward.

“I was moved by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah’s stance, as well as his personality,” he said in an interview with Astro Awani via Skype, referring to the former Port Dickson MP.

“He did not discuss about pulling back, but rather sticking around to form a cohesive team together,” added Anwar.

It was confirmed earlier today that Anwar will be contesting the seat as part of the plan for him to return to Parliament as a federal lawmaker.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof also confirmed he has received Danyal’s letter announcing his decision to resign as MP.