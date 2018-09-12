Melaka’s golden Tan siblings on winning streak

Siblings Tan Cheong Min and Tan Cheong Wan are all smiles after winning their impressive performances in the wushu events of the 19th Sukma games. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

GOPENG, Sept 12 — So far, the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) have been nothing less than a success for siblings Tan Cheong Min and Tan Cheong Wan.

The wushu exponents have been the story of their sport so far, winning two golds and a silver over two days of events.

Cheong Min, 20, emerged champion of today’s women’s nanquan with a 9.56 score, after finishing with a silver in yesterday’s nandao event.

Meanwhile, her younger brother Cheong Wan, 18, walked away with his second gold of the games in today’s men’s Changquan after winning yesterday’s men’s gunshu event.

Cheong Min said it was her brother who first got into the sport when they were much younger.

“I followed suit when I was nine years old. I’m thrilled about his performance and of course, we cheer each other on during the games,” she said.

For Cheong Min, the medals continued her successful return from some bad luck in the recent Asian Games.

There were expectations of her getting a medal in Indonesia, but she ran out of luck when she slipped during her routine.

“After the Asian Games, I wanted to come back and train harder. Today is a good stepping stone for me,” she said.

“I will continue working hard on improving myself, including my jump skills over the next four years so I can do better in the next Asian Games.”

Meanwhile, Cheong Wan said it was a boost to have his sister as part of the team that supported him throughout the tournament.

“There’s no sibling rivalry between us. We cheer each other on and always want the best for each other. Our family is also here to support us,” he said.

Cheong Wan added that the secret to his performance lies in keeping things simple.

“The mental aspect plays a big part. I just took it one step at a time and it’s exciting to get another gold.”

Both siblings have a chance to add to their medal tally tomorrow, as Cheong Wan will take part in the men’s daoshu, while Cheong Min lines up in the women’s nangun.

Asked about his chances of notching up a third gold, Cheong Wan replied with humility.

“Maybe. I will definitely try my best,” he said.