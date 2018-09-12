Lawyer confirms Cradle CEO’s stepsons released from police custody

Police detained the two stepsons of late Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan in connection with his death in June. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — The lawyers for the two stepsons of the late Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan confirmed that the teenagers have been released from police custody.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told Malay Mail that the High Court judge ruled that the remand order issued by the Magistrates Court on Sunday was not justified.

“The magistrate issuing the remand order must exercise balance between the boys’ interests and police investigation,” he said when contacted.

According to media reports, the High Court ordered the boys’ release after receiving a review application from their counsels Teh and LS Leonard, who represented the boys aged 14 and 16.

During the proceeding, Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman said police had failed to provide a solid reason for the seven-day remand order to link their arrest to the murder probe.

“Among the reasons given for the remand was that the arrest was necessary to recover case evidence. However, I was informed that when the teens were arrested, the archery equipment was recovered.

“Why would the police need a seven-day remand order when the case evidence such as the arrows has been found,” he was quoted as saying during the proceeding.

Police sources had previously revealed to Malay Mail that that a puncture hole was found in the victim’s neck — believed to have been made by an archery arrow.

Both teenagers were initially detained at their grandfather’s house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on Saturday in connection with Nazrin’s death on June 14 and were remanded until September 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli, who had objected to the review application, stated several reasons for the necessity of the remand, but was rejected by the judge.

Police also arrested their mother Samirah Muzaffar, 43, on September 4. Her ex-husband, also 43 was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Samirah’s remand expires tomorrow.

Police reclassified Nazrin’s death as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

On August 14, Samirah criticised the authorities over their investigation into her second husband’s death.

She had said then that she and her family were kept in the dark over the progress of the investigation.