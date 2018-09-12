Senate rejection of Anti Fake News abolition is disappointing — NUJ

SEPTEMBER 12 — The National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJ) is disappointed with the Dewan Negara (The Senate of Parliament) today for rejecting the Anti Fake News (Abolition) Bill 2018 which was passed with a simple voice vote last month in Dewan Rakyat (The House of Representatives).

Dewan Negara President Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran had made the announcement after the block voting saw 28 members voted against the repeal, compared to 21 who supported the bill while three others abstained.

NUJ views this as a political drama in our government history due to the previous BN government being defeated during the last 14 General Election in May, where such kind of scenario rarely happened during the past 61 years.

We sincerely hope that the Pakatan Harapan government will bring up the same bill after one year in accordance with article 68.2(b) Federal Constitution.

NUJ also gives support to the present government that this act must be repealed for the sake of press freedom while we agree that there are sufficient laws to deal with fake news.

Therefore, we don’t need new legislations. NUJ calls upon the bipartisan support for the repeal of Anti Fake News Act.

