Johor MB’s office denies association with division chief lobbying for govt contracts

— Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — The Johor administration today has denied any links with an individual who was alleged to have been lobbying for government projects.

The Johor mentri besar’s office said that the state government views seriously the actions of irresponsible parties using the name of the Johor mentri besar to obtain government-related projects.

“State government officials should not be afraid of certain parties wishing to get government tenders without following proper procedures.

“The state government also believes that any project should go through an open tender process as stated in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Johor manifesto,” said the Johor mentri besar’s office in a statement today.

The statement, issued by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s press secretary Abdul Hakim Ab Rahman, was in response to a Facebook posting today that claimed a certain Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division leader had used his position to threaten civil servants for government projects.

The Facebook post claimed that the individual was believed to have used Osman’s name and is said to be his special officer.

The statement denied that the individual mentioned in the post is a special officer to Osman.

Malay Mail learnt that the individual in question is a PPBM division chief in a northern Johor district.

However, checks revealed that he is not a state civil servant nor does he have any official positions within the state administration despite his constant dealings in the Johor administrative building in Kota Iskandar.

The person, who is believed to be in his 50s, was said to be a “broker” for businessmen and contractors who are keen to secure lucrative government projects.

However, no reports have been lodged with the authorities on the alleged wrongdoings of the individual.