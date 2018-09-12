Bukit Aman: Three tons of drugs worth RM60m seized following cooperation with Thailand since 2017

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh shakes hands with PNSB chief Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) seized various types of drugs weighing almost three tons which were estimated to be worth RM60 million smuggled into the country via Thailand for the period 2017 until this month.

Among the drugs seized were methamphetamine, cannabis, heroin base, ketamin, 30,000 ecstasy pills, Erimin 5 (1,100 pills) and 2,220 psychotropic pills.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said all the drugs were seized through information sharing and joint investigation with the Police Narcotics Suppression Bureau (PNSB) of Thailand.

As a result of the PNSB cooperation, PDRM achieved many successes in seizing banned items brought into the country mostly by syndicates from the neighbouring country.

“Many international drug syndicates had been crippled by PNSB which had penetrated the blocks and country’s borders,” he told reporters when met at his office at Menara 2, Bukit Aman, here after receiving a courtesy call from PNSB chief Lt Gen Sommai Kongvisaisuk together with 10 officers from the bureau at Bukit Aman today.

Mohmad said the PDRM had established cooperation with PNSB for almost 40 years and they fully supported and shared intelligence information in curbing drug smuggling activities.

“We must remember that the drugs entering Thailand and Malaysia were actually from a neighbouring country which succeeded in breaching the enforcement by PNSB. I wish to point out again that Malaysia is not the hub for drug trafficking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sommai disclosed that 150 Malaysian nationals in Thailand were involved in drugs in that country and some of them had been convicted or were being prosecuted.

Sommai spoke to the press via an interpreter. — Bernama