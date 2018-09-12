Malaysia exploring ways to facilitate e-commerce exports to China

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said Malaysia is keen to explore ways to facilitate the export of its e-commerce goods to China. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

NANNING, Sept 12 — Malaysia is keen to explore ways to facilitate the export of its e-commerce goods to China.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming said at this moment, there were no specific arrangements and cooperation in place between both countries to accord a special treatment on the export of Malaysia’s e-commerce items to China via the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ).

Since the implementation of the DFTZ, more than 3,000 Malaysian SMEs have registered and exported their products through the Alibaba.com platform.

“We are monitoring the export performance of the SMEs that participate in this programme to ensure their sustainability in a long run.

“More concerted efforts will be undertaken in getting more SMEs to export through the DFTZ,” he said at the third China-Asean Information Harbour Forum held in conjunction with the 15th China Asean Expo (CAEXPO) 2018.

The DFTZ, launched in November 2017, is one of the key initiatives under Malaysia National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap. — Bernama