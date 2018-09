Tottenham and France goal keeper Hugo Lloris arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London September 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 12 — France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris avoided jail but received a 20-month driving ban and a £50,000 (RM270,000) fine today for drink-driving in central London.

The Tottenham Hotspur keeper, one of the heroes of the France side that marched to their second World Cup in 20 years in Russia in July, had his fine reduced by a third because he pleaded guilty. — AFP