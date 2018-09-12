Ahmad Badri appointed new Treasury secretary-general

Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir receives his appointment letter from Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar in Putrajaya September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 12 — Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir has been appointed the new Treasury secretary-general from today, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar announced today.

Ahmad Badri, 58, who was previously the Treasury deputy secretary-general, takes over from Ismail who was appointed chief secretary to the government on August 29.

In a statement issued today, Ismail said Ahmad Badri had vast experience in economic management and finance.

“I believe with the knowledge, experience and credibility he has, he can carry out his responsibilities effectively by continuing the Finance Ministry’s vision in finance and economy to ensure the country’s growth and prosperity,” Ismail said.

Ahmad Badri had served as the Finance Ministry’s National Budget Office director, Strategic Investment Division secretary as well as deputy secretary of the Loan Management, Financial Market and Actuary Section.

He has served in the civil service for 29 years after joining as administrative and diplomatic officer on August 1, 1989. — Bernama