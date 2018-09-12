Nur Aisyah makes Sukma history

Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir poses with her gold medal for the individual time test category (highway) at 2018 Perak Sukma in Baru Kurau September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

BATU KURAU, Sept 12 — National cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir created Malaysian Games (Sukma) history after emerging as the only woman cyclist who won the gold medals in three consecutive editions since 2014 Sukma in Perlis.

At the 2018 Perak Sukma event at Arena Square, Batu Kurau here, Nur Aisyah displayed a very energetic performance in the individual time test category (highway) clocking 44 minutes 57.316 seconds to win the first gold for the Terengganu contingent.

Nur Aisyah’s teammate Nurul Najihah Inani A. Aziz won the silver medal after securing the second fastest time of 47: 30.954s while the bronze medal went to a Federal Territory rider Yeong Zhen Yi who clocked 49: 29.641s.

“It’s not easy for me to reach this top performance level. I worked hard day and night during a one-month intensive training to make sure I am really prepared. The sacrifice paid off, “Nur Aisyah told Bernama.

For the record, at Sukma 2016 in Kuching, Sarawak, Nur Aisyah dominated five gold medals through individual time test and team event, individual mass start and team and criterium. — Bernama