Marketing officer stabbed in JB for honking car horn

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — A marketing officer was stabbed several times by two men for honking his car horn in an incident here last Sunday.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the incident occurred about 4am while the victim, aged 40, was driving along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir.

“Suddenly, a Mercedes-Benz car with two men inside appeared and entered his path, causing him to sound the horn.

“Angered by the action, the suspects stopped the Mercedes-Benz car and approached the victim’s car.

“The suspects forced the victim to get out of the car and one of them then stabbed him (victim) on the abdomen, arms and other parts of the body, while the other suspect punched him three times on the face,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the Johor Baru Selatan police station or any police station nearest to them. — Bernama