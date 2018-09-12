Najib asks Malaysians to be wary of remarks made by DAP leaders

Najib today said that DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang was a prime example of dishonesty. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today warned Malaysia to be wary of statements by DAP leaders.

Najib, through his Facebook account, said that DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang was a prime example of dishonesty after the latter issued a statement calling him rude for challenging the DAP veteran to admit that the RM2.6 billion was a donation from the Arabs.

“Yesterday, I challenged him to admit that I have returned the large portion of RM2.6 billion but the fact was deliberately kept hidden by Pakatan.

“If he refuses to admit that he knows I have returned the RM2.6 billion, there is no need for him to tell such lies in public by saying I have allegedly stolen the money and kept it for myself.

“If he (Lim) does not want to admit, I will let it be but I will produce more documents as proof and ask him again,” he said.

Lim earlier rejected Najib’s insistence that the latter has provided “proof” the money came from the Saudi royal house or that the DAP leader has accepted this.

In 2016, attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali cleared Najib of any criminal wrongdoing from the RM2.6 billion that was channelled into his private bank accounts.

Lim has repeatedly asked the former finance minister for the source of the money and whether it could be funds from 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).