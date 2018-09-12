Season two of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ promises more web-slinging adventures

The lovable web-slinging super hero returns in an all-new action-packed season of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ on Disney XD. — Picture courtesy of Disney

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Marvel’s Spider-Man returns with more action-packed episodes lined up for season two.

Set to premier on Disney XD (Astro Channel 617) this Saturday at 1pm, the new season will feature higher stakes and epic battles as Spidey faces-off against a new onslaught of villains voiced by exciting guest stars, including Sofia Carson (Disney’s Descendants), Booboo Stewart (Disney’s Descendants) and Nathaniel Potvin (MECH-X4).

The second season finds Peter Parker in his sophomore year as a more confident student at the once intimidating Horizon High and a more experienced Super Hero.

Picking up from season one, Peter must learn to navigate more responsibilities as he begins working at local newspaper “The Daily Bugle” while super villain Doctor Octopus continues to launch a series of obstacles in an attempt to take down Spider-Man and his friends once and for all.

The voice cast includes actors Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy and Max Mittleman as Harry Osborn.

Fans can look forward to new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm on Disney XD (Astro Chanel 617). You can also catch the show on Disney Channel (Astro Channel 615) with new episodes every Monday at 10pm. For more details, log on to www.disney.my.