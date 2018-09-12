Court allows objection by Jempol MP to election petition

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar allowed the objection after finding the petition filed by Kamarulzaman was defective and not in compliance with the Election offences Act 1954. — Picture by KE Ooi

SEREMBAN, Sept 12 — The Special Election Court here today allowed a preliminary objection by Barisan Nasional (BN) Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif to an election petition filed by PKR candidate Kamarulzaman Kamdias to quash the 14th general election result for the state constituency.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar allowed the objection after finding the petition filed by Kamarulzaman was defective and not in compliance with the Election offences Act 1954.

“As such, the preliminary objection (by the first respondent) is allowed and the petition is dismissed,” she added.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hanif Kathri, representing Kamarulzaman, said he would get instruction from his client whether or not to appeal against the decision.

Kamarulzaman filed the petition last June 12.

He named Mohd Salim, returning officer Datuk Zazali Salehudin and the Election Commission as the respondents. — Bernama