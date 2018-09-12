Nur Aiman overcomes fever to bag gold for Terengganu

Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff competes in the men’s individual highway cycling event at 2018 Perak Sukma in Batu Kurau September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

BATU KURAU, Sept 12 — Cyclist Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff put aside a fever to romp home in the men’s individual road race event and claimed the second gold medal for Terengganu at the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

The prolific rider from Setiu, Terengganu clocked 43 minutes 53.128 seconds ahead of teammate Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri who took the silver with a time of 44:52.161s.

The bronze medal went to Selangor’s Muhsin Al Redha Misbah in 45:35.035s.

Commenting on his race, Nur Aiman, 20, said had to face various obstacles before emerging as the winner today.

“Before this, I was down with a fever in the Asian Games in Indonesia which affected my performance and yesterday, I was having high temperature again but I just could not give up as this is my last Sukma.

“But today I am thankful I could complete the event in the fastest time and contribute a gold medal to my home state,” he told Bernama.

Nur Aiman was also the gold medal winner in the last Sukma in Sarawak.

Earlier in the morning, Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir and Nurul Najihah Inani A. Aziz gave Terengganu a 1-2 finish in the women’s individual time trial to deliver gold and silver respectively. — Bernama