New TV spot for Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s ‘A Simple Favor’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘A Simple Favor’ that stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Lionsgate has released a new TV spot for upcoming thriller A Simple Favor that stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Based on Darcey Bell’s top selling novel of the same name, the film centres on total opposite friends (Stephanie) Kendrick and Emily (Lively). When Emily goes missing, Stephanie begins to question whether Emily is the person she’s known all these years.

The film also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend and Jean Smart.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centres around Stephanie (Kendrick), a mummy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.”

A Simple Favor is set for US release on September 14.