MACC mum on what was discussed in meeting with Daim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has concluded the meeting with Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) Tun Daim Zainuddin at his office at Menara Ilham, here today.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Mohd Shukri Abdull, who led several officers at the meeting with Daim, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, was believed to discuss doubtful land transactions in the federal capital that occurred during the previous government administration.

However, the media, which had gathered in front of the Menara Ilham building since 9am, failed to get any statement from the MACC, and Daim was also not seen at the building.

Earlier, three MACC vehicles arrived at 10.40am and left the tower compound at 11.25am.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri when contacted by Bernama declined further comment on the meeting.

“Ask Tun Daim,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported by the media that Daim would meet with the MACC following his investigation that found at least 91 transactions for land lots that were doubtful.

Daim was reported as saying that the doubtful land transactions in the federal capital was said to be closely linked to former Federal Territories minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor as well as land for the Bandar Malaysia project. — Bernama