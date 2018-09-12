Security guard faces death penalty over colleague’s murder

Mohd Halin Jabar is brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Parit September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

PARIT, Sept 12 — A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his colleague at a medicine factory in Seri Iskandar.

Mohd Halin Jabar, 52, nodded his head after the charge was read before Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Masri A/L Pandak, 37, at the guard post of Idaman Pharma Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Lot 120 Taman Farmaseutikal, Seri Iskandar, at about 7.55pm last August 31.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set October 31 for mention pending a post mortem report on the victim.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Hashim, while Mohd Halin was unrepresented.

Earlier, at the Ipoh Sessions Court, Mohd Halin pleaded guilty to a charge with unlawful possession of a semi-auto pistol at the same place and time.

The charge, under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and whipping of up to six times, if found guilty.

Judge Murtazadi Amran did not allow bail and set September 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof prosecuted. — Bernama