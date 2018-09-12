Mandarin cover of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ No. 1 on Spotify thanks to ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (VIDEO)

The Mandarin cover of Yellow was featured in the final scenes of Hollywood blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians. ― Screengrab from Spotify

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 ― If you’ve seen Hollywood blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, then you might have recognised Coldplay’s breakthrough single Yellow, sung in Mandarin.

The Chinese cover of the British band’s 2000 hit, featured in the last scenes of the Jon M. Chu-directed film has now reached the top spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global and Malaysia charts.

It is also No. 1 on the US, Hong Kong, Canada and Malaysia Viral 50 charts.

The single was recorded by 19-year-old Chinese-American, Katherine Ho, who was a contestant on season 10 of The Voice (US).

According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the Mandarin version of Yellow, called Liu Xing, was first popularised by a young singer from Beijing named Li Wenqi who sang it on The Voice of China.

She was approached by the Crazy Rich Asians team but declined the offer.

The song almost did not make the final cut when Coldplay rejected the studio’s request to use their song which launched the band into global fame.

But the British band finally agreed after receiving a heartfelt letter penned by Chu, who spoke about the significance of the song for Asians.

“[The word ‘yellow’] has always had a negative connotation in my life ... until I heard your song.

“It will give a whole generation of Asian-Americans, and others, the same sense of pride I got when I heard your song,” wrote Chu.

Crazy Rich Asians is released in Malaysia on August 22.