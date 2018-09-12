Stars, lawmakers to jointly usher in Malaysia Day

Pesta Harapan Malaysia is aimed at highlighting the role of the youth in nation building and honouring the achievements of unsung heroes who made a 'new Malaysia' possible. — Picture via Facebook/Pesta Harapan Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Pesta Harapan Malaysia is gearing up to be a star-studded event with local celebrities and lawmakers set to join the celebrations for this year’s Malaysia Day.

Kicking off the event will be the Malaysia Day Countdown Unity Concert at Padang Timur, Petaling Jaya on the night of Sept 15, with performances by Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Estranged, Bunkface, and Jaclyn Victor as well as many other Malaysian performers.

Comedians Kavin Jay and Papi Zak are scheduled to be hosts for the night and Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah will be among federal lawmakers confirmed to be attending.

The Unity Concert is scheduled to begin at 5pm and admission is free to all.

Attendees will then usher in Malaysia Day at midnight with a fireworks show and the Harapan Run, a 5km running event where runners will don LED accessories to light up the night.

Pesta Harapan Malaysia is aimed at highlighting the role of the youth in nation building and honouring the achievements of unsung heroes who made a “new Malaysia” possible.

The festival will also host an e-sports competition and a youth debate later in September.

Part of the proceeds will be channelled to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Malay Mail is co-media partner of the event organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected]

