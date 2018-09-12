Who is walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year?

Canadian model Winnie Harlow at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is one of the highlights of the yearly fashion calendar. The 2018 show won’t take place until this winter, but several of the industry’s top models have already confirmed their spot on the sexiest catwalk in the business. Here is what we know so far.

Several newcomers have earned a place in this year’s lineup; 18 of them, in fact, according to Fashionista. One of the most well-known is Winnie Harlow, a Canadian supermodel who hasn’t let her skin condition vitiligo get in the way of forging a wildly successful catwalk career that has seen her walk for Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Coach and many more. But taking to Instagram to discuss her Victoria’s Secret audition, the model admitted: “I had a break down before I walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life.”

Another top model to have made the cut is Australian star Duckie Thot, whose runway experience includes walking for some of the biggest luxury fashion labels, such as Moschino, Maison Margiela and Fenty X Puma. “This moment means the world,” Thot said in an Instagram update showcasing the moment she was selected for the show.

German beauty Lorena Rae is another big name selected for this year. “I’m absolutely thrilled and keep pinching myself every 5 minutes!” the model, who counts 1.2 million followers on Instagram, told her fans.

In addition to the slew of debutantes, the 2018 Victoria’s Secret catwalk will also host some of the brand’s favourite faces, with Kiwi star Georgia Fowler, Chinese model Sui He and South Sudanese beauty Grace Bol all returning to the stage this year. — AFP-Relaxnews