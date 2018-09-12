Ex-Port Dickson MP rubbishes 'traitor' claim after vacating seat

Danyal said even though he will no longer be the representative of the constituency, he will continue to provide his service to the people. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Former Port Dickson MP First Admiral Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah said he was not a “traitor” to his constituents for vacating his seat to give way to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said even though he will no longer be the representative of the constituency, he will continue to provide his service to the people.

“The word ‘khianat’ (traitor) is a bit too strong. I have campaigned for one and half years and I come from a rural area. I have seen poverty.

“Today when I want to vacate the seat it is not out of enjoyment, but I think my strategy is my own view and it has nothing to do with Pakatan Harapan or PKR,” he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here today.

