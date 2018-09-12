Deputy minister says new fuel subsidy scheme out next year

Amiruddin said studies were being conducted to ensure the implementation will take place smoothly. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The government will announce the targeted aid mechanism to replace the current blanket fuel subsidy next year, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said studies were being conducted to ensure the implementation will take place smoothly.

"I hope in early of next year, but we are working hard. The sooner we can finalise, we will get it launch," he told reporters on the sidelines after officiating the Public Policy in a Digital World conference, today.

The deputy minister said in a written reply in the Senate earlier today that the current price support for fuel will be dropped in favour of direct assistance to qualified recipients.

He said this would involve users of motorcycles with engines below 125cc and cars below 1,300cc.

Prices of RON95 and diesel are both currently subsidised by the government, which froze both at the levels they were at during the May 9 general election.