Netflix drops first teaser trailer for ‘Daredevil’ season three (VIDEO)

Charlie Cox has played ‘Daredevil’ since 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — As fans await potential revelations about the show’s upcoming season at Comic-Con, New York, at the beginning of October, Netflix has shared a first teaser trailer previewing the return of the vigilante crime-fighter, who is ready to leave behind his alter ego, Matt Murdock.

Netflix has shared the first teaser trailer for season three of Daredevil, giving fans a taste of what’s to come from the crime-fighter’s return, due later this year. The teaser shows Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, in a church confessional. Consumed by hatred and driven by vengeance, the bloodied lawyer is ready to give in to darkness and fully become Daredevil in order to carry out justice himself.

Although the character’s future appeared mysteriously uncertain at the end of The Defenders, Daredevil is now back in action with a rage that burns even stronger than before.

The third season of this Marvel show will be presented at Comic-Con, New York, October 4-7. Netflix is expected to reveal more footage from the season to those present at the event and may also announce its launch date.

Launched on the streaming site in 2015, Daredevil tells the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and a masked and vigilante fighting crime in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen by night. — AFP-Relaxnews