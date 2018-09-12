Port Dickson MP clears path for Anwar’s comeback

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Port Dickson MP First Admiral Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah has resigned to pave way for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to run for office to eventually be prime minister.

After months of speculation of which constituency would be vacated for Anwar’s return to Parliament, the revelation was made by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution today, followed by Danyal’s resignation announcement.

“It is time for Anwar to proceed to helm the nation in accordance to the Pakatan Harapan reformation plan, but accordingly he needs to be a Member of [the] House...in Malaysia Parliament.

“I wholeheartedly wanted to offer to vacate my seat as Port Dickson MP to enable a by-election to be called so Anwar can contest in the said parliamentary seat.

“I am now announcing my resignation as a member of House representative with immediate effect. I have sent my resignation letter to the honourable Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat today,” Danyal told a press conference at the PKR headquarters.

MORE TO COME