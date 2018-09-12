Senate blocks Anti-Fake News Act repeal

The Dewan Negara has rejected Putrajaya’s Bill for the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Dewan Negara sitting today rejected the Anti-Fake News (Abolition) Bill 2018.

This was announced by Senate President Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran, after the block voting saw 28 members of the Senate not supporting as while 21 supported and three others abstained.

The motion for block voting was presented by Senator Khairul Azwan Harun as soon as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin concluded the winding up of the Bill for second reading.

In line with Regulation 45 (4), Vigneswaran later ordered for the bell to be sounded for two minutes to enable the block voting process to be carried out.

The Bill aimed to abolish the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 16, 2018 after the third reading. — Bernama