Johor Sultan tells authorities to make ready for floods

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — Local councils and related rescue agencies in Johor must be prepared for the current monsoon season and the floods it brings, said Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

He said early preparation and planning was essential in ensuring that assistance can be immediately rendered if an area is hit by floods, especially with the recent heavy rains.

“Because of the current unpredictable weather, it is very important for everyone, especially rescue teams, to be prepared and ready,” said Sultan Ibrahim to the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

The statement was posted on his official Facebook page at about 8am.

He also reminded parents to always monitor their children in the event of a flood.

“We don’t want anything untoward to happen,” he said.

On Sunday, he visited flood victims from Kampung Sungai Suloh and Kampung Sungai Ayam in Batu Pahat who were evacuated to a temporary flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Suloh.

Johor faced one of its worst floods in December 2006 where some 40,000 people in the state were evacuated, including 12,000 who were stranded in Segamat and Kota Tinggi as floodwaters cut off access to the two areas.

In 2011, another massive flood occurred when over 40,000 people were evacuated and housed in 200 relief centres in the state.