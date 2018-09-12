Speaker's office confirms Port Dickson MP's resignation

According to sources, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat and a formal announcement will be made at a press conference at the PKR headquarters due now, according to informed individuals.

Among those who will be attending the press conference are PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah.

Anwar will not be present as he is on the way back from Hong Kong and is only scheduled to arrive later this evening.

Rafizi was seen at the Dewan Rakyat building earlier this morning and it is understood that he has already delivered Danyal's resignation letter to the Speaker's office.

A representative of the Speaker's office confirmed receipt of the lawmaker's resignation.

PKR is planning to trigger a by-election for Anwar to contest in order to ensure his return to Parliament and qualify him to be prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan’s victory in Port Dickson was among the more unexpected upsets of the general election as the constituency is home to a significant military population that had traditionally been a Barisan Nasional vote bank.