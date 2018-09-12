MACC chief meets Daim to discuss dubious land deals

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Sri Mohd Shukri Abdull (left) is picture at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur May 21, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull arrived at Menara Ilham, here, where he was believed to have a meeting with Tun Daim Zainuddin concerning doubtful land transactions in the federal capital which were alleged to have occurred during the previous government.

Shukri, accompanied by several of his officers, arrived in three MACC vehicles at 10.40am and were seen to enter the building where the office of the Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) is located.

It was learnt that the meeting was held after Daim had handed the outcome of the investigation involving the land transaction for further investigation by the MACC.

Yesterday, local papers reported that Daim would meet the MACC following investigation by his team found that at least transactions on 91 land lots in the federal capital which were doubtful, including transaction on the land involving the Bandar Malaysia project. — Bernama