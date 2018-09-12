Education Ministry forms committee on teacher shortage

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — The Education Ministry has formed a committee to address the problem of insufficient teachers in several states, said Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the issue mainly affected Johor, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak.

Teo said the Education Ministry was aware of the situation and will take immediate steps to address it.

“The problem of lack of teachers is still at a manageable level, but we need to look into the matter and overcome it immediately,” she said at the National Education Research and Innovation Conference (PPIPK) 2018 at the Temenggong Ibrahim Campus teacher’s education institute here today.

Teo said among the proposals being considered is to grant additional allowances to attract more teachers to the affected areas.

Among the causes identified in the four states include the cost of living, and postings involving rural areas.

The issue of shortage of teachers in certain states has been highlighted by Education Minister Maszlee Malik in July.

He had previously proposed initiatives such as raising the cost of living allowance (hardship allowance) or to encourage more locals to be teachers in the respective areas to tackle the problem.