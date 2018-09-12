‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 15 teaser revealed (VIDEO)

Ellen Pompeo has led ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ since its 2005 debut. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — A first look at the 15th season of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has arrived, teasing its September 27 comeback in the US, as well as a new romance for lead character Meredith Grey.

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be about romance, at least according to its 30-second teaser.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has fallen under the charms of Doctor Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), introduced in Season 11.

Meanwhile, two new doctors have arrived on the scene for the audience’s enjoyment, played by Chris Carmack (Nashville) and newcomer Alex Landi, the latter of whom plays Doctor Nico Kim.

They occupy two new cast berths vacated by Jessica Capshaw (Dr Robbins) and Sarah Drew (Dr Kepner) who left at the end of Season 14.

In keeping with series history, however, is the return of Grey’s Anatomy mere months after the conclusion of its previous season. — AFP-Relaxnews