Pregnant cat dies after being put in running dryer by duo

A surveillance camera captured footage of the two men who picked up the feline around 12.30am yesterday and placed it in the dryer. — Facebook screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Two men placed a pregnant cat into a coin-operated clothes dryer before turning on the machine at a self-serve laundromat in Gombak Ria here yesterday.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera at the outlet and the footage was released by the Malaysia Animal Association online, according to Harian Metro.

In the video, the two men were recorded picking up the feline around 12.30am yesterday and placing it in the dryer, before starting its cycle and leaving immediately.

Another customer found the cat about 10 hours later, by which time it was already dead and soaked in blood.

The person then alerted the laundromat’s management, which in turn contacted the Malaysia Animal Association for advice.

“Based on the footage, the men came to the shop to use the laundry service but two of them had carried the pregnant cat and placed it in the dryer and pressed the start button,” association president Arie Dwi Andika was quoted as saying..

The association lodged a police report at 11pm yesterday before reporting it to the Veterinary Department.

“The two men’s actions were simply cruel and they must be punished for it under the Animals Welfare Act 2015,” she said.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Samsor Maarof confirmed receiving the report.