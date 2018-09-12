Hold by-election only after party poll, says PKR Youth leader

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to announce later today the federal seat whose incumbent will resign to make way for party president-elect Anwar. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — As PKR prepares to announce the seat Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will take over to return to Parliament, PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin said a by-election is best held after the party’s internal election.

“One step at a time, with patience and care,” Dr Afif tweeted last night.

The seat is expected to be Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan, currently held by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah.

The PKR election will be held from September 22 to October 28.