H&M Conscious makes its fall debut

The H&M Conscious Exclusive F/W 2018 collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — H&M is launching its first-ever Fall Conscious Exclusive collection.

The fast fashion retailer has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2018 sustainable clothing series, which was inspired by a lost fragment of an ancient tapestry.

Featuring recycled cashmere and velvet made using repurposed polyester, the collection explores the concept of lost historical artefacts. It spans luxurious and everyday separates, including a full-length black coat fabricated from a recycled wool blend, a sequin floral jacket made using recycled PET bottles, and a long, printed dress in 100 per cent organic silk. Earrings crafted from recycled plastic and stilettos featuring ribbons salvaged from polyester also form part of the collection, which comes in a hazy colour palette of cosy pinks, yellows, greys and blues.

“There is a wonderful range of sustainable fabrics in this collection, like recycled cashmere, the new velvet made from recycled polyester, as well as the use of leftover Econyl from the H&M Conscious Exclusive S/S 2018 collection,” Cecilia Brännsten, Environmental Sustainability Manager at H&M group, said in a statement. “The quality and textures not only complement the designs but highlight the fabric innovation that H&M is closely involved with. The velvet, for instance, has taken years to develop to create a high enough quality that we were happy with.”

The collection, which will be available exclusively online from September 27, is the latest instalment in the brand’s flourishing H&M Conscious series, which champions responsible and ethical fashion and is made exclusively from sustainable materials. The Swedish company has carved out a reputation as a sustainable fashion pioneer over the past few years, thanks to initiatives such as its textile recycling scheme, which encourages shoppers to donate old clothing of any brand in return for an in-store discount, and its “Close the Loop’ collections created using recycled cotton. The group has publicly set an “ultimate goal” of using more sustainable or recycled materials across its entire range by the year 2030. — AFP-Relaxnews