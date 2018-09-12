Beach House releases video for ‘Drunk in LA’

Beach House has just shared a new clip and a new remix, both featuring tracks from the band’s 2018 album ‘7’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Baltimore indie duo Beach House has released a video for the track Drunk in LA that is filled with dreamlike, kaleidoscopic imagery.

Album co-producer Sonic Boom directed the spacey clip based on his own idea for a video “where the viewer is always looking up from the ground,” explained the band.

“When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially just a day in his life.”

Drunk in LA appears on Beach House’s 2018 album 7.

The duo has likewise shared a remix by Sonic Boom of Black Car, another 7 track. The band weighed in on the remix, saying, “it feels like a different song, focused largely on voice and arpeggio. It feels like a poem this way, and the minimal treatment highlights the lonesome quality of the song.”

Beach House has just wrapped up a North American tour in support of 7 and embarks on a European tour leg on September 25, stopping in cities throughout the continent through October 20. — AFP-Relaxnews